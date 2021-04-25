Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROG. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ROG opened at $203.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.82. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 655.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $875,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

