Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Sells $411,742.50 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50.

George Orban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $412,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50.

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50.

On Friday, March 26th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total value of $400,757.50.

ROST stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.36, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

