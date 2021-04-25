Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.36, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $216,073,000 after buying an additional 317,487 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,925,000 after buying an additional 281,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,847,000 after buying an additional 272,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

