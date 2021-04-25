Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NOVN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Novan has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $198.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Novan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

