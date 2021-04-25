Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Acquires 67,380 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 204.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,580,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

