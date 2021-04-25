Royal Bank of Canada Increases Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $129.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $123.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.