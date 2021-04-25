Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group to GBX 7,780 ($101.65) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,683.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,467.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

