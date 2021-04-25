Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.64. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $122.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

