Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates SEK 236 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 227.50.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

