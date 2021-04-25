Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.45.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.17. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.