Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 417.20 ($5.45).

LON RMG opened at GBX 497.10 ($6.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 225.95. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 499.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 380.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

In related news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

