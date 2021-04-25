RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $638.09

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.09 ($8.34) and traded as high as GBX 682.80 ($8.92). RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 682.60 ($8.92), with a volume of 2,131,536 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 680.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 638.09.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.