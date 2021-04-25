Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $51.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

