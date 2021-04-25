RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.72 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

