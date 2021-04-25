RWM Asset Management LLC Buys 10,999 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

BNDW opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.