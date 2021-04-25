RWM Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $260.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

