RWM Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

