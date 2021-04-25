RWM Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Argus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

