RWM Asset Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period.

XT opened at $62.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

