RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.09 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

