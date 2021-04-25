Ryan Azus Sells 6,250 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total transaction of $1,997,562.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $2,569,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.88 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.67 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.90, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

