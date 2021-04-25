SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $5.06 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $5.06 or 0.00010360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $83,939.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.63 or 0.01055473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,206.00 or 1.00722991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.58 or 0.00648019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00023242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 492,815 coins and its circulating supply is 465,673 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

