San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 21.2% Higher

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) traded up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 105,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 110,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

Kairos Metals Corp. provides copper, gold, and silver exploration services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

