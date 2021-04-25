Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.