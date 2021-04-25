Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce $31.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.57 million and the highest is $40.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $13.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $108.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $116.95 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on SGMO. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

SGMO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 907,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

