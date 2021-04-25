SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €138.00 ($162.35) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €130.20 ($153.18).

ETR SAP opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Friday. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.89.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

