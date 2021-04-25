Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

SSL opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. Sasol has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

