Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,209,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 4.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $377.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,261. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

