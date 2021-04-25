Sather Financial Group Inc Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $213.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $172.66 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

