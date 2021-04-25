Sather Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.12. 1,473,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $172.15 and a 52-week high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

