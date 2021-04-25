Scala 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $727,373.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $24.64 million and approximately $727,373.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 337% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00270632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.67 or 0.01033963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00644808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,268.65 or 0.99824151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,790,324,081 coins and its circulating supply is 9,990,324,081 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

