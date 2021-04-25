Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,502 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.