Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Cut by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $67.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.