Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

