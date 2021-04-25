Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,102 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 21.4% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

