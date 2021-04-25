Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.37. 328,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,179. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

