Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 234,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,274. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -253.14 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

