Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE SA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -253.14 and a beta of 0.95. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.