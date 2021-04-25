Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 486.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

