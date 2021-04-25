Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

STX stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

