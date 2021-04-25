Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

