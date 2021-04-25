Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.46. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

