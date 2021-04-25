Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 245,621 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,621 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -794.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.46%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

