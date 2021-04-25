Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 38,774 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,774 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

