Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 7,837 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

