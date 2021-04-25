Sequans Communications (SQNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

