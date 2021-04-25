ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Raised by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $552.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.70 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

