ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $63.65 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,630. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

