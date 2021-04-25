Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) versus Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Head to Head Review

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Trillium Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido -1.33% 0.95% 0.40% Trillium Therapeutics N/A -70.00% -28.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and Trillium Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $10.38 billion 2.80 $676.77 million $1.72 42.35 Trillium Therapeutics $120,000.00 7,924.03 -$41.62 million ($1.38) -6.69

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Trillium Therapeutics. Trillium Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shiseido and Trillium Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 2 2 2 0 2.00 Trillium Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 136.55%. Given Trillium Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trillium Therapeutics is more favorable than Shiseido.

Risk & Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics beats Shiseido on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. It sells its products through department stores, specialty stores, drug stores, and general merchandising stores. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

