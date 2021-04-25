Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHOP. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$1,373.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,434.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,454.63. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$840.01 and a 52 week high of C$1,900.58.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

